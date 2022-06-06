LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators seized various drugs and a semiautomatic pistol Friday at a Lancaster home near Clinton Elementary School, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a search warrant was executed at a home on Pleasant Hill Street in Lancaster on June 3.

Narcotics investigators found three men, a woman, and a 10-year-old child in the home. The adults were detained while authorities made arrangements for the child to be cared for by a family member, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said investigators searched the home and found 14.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 2.8 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 2.8 grams of suspected cocaine and 2.5 grams of marijuana, along with digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.

A mini Draco semiautomatic pistol was also seized.

Deputies said 32-year-old Dajuan Foster and 42-year-old Shakia Myles, who both live in the house, were arrested.

Dajuan Foster, Shakia Myles (Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

Foster and Myles were charged with Trafficking Crack Cocaine 10-28 Grams, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and four counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance in Proximity to a School or Park. Myles was issued a $40,000 bond.

Foster is also charged with Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime and Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child. He was denied bond.

Sheriff Barry Faile said having the drugs and firearm within reach of the child was “a recipe for disaster.”

“These were very dangerous circumstances for this child,” Faile said. “Fortunately, the officers were successful in locating these drugs and the firearm and got the ball rolling to ensure the child is not placed into these circumstances in the future.”

Two other men in the home were not charged and were released, deputies said.

Anyone with information about this or any other case is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.