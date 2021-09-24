CMPD: Woman shot while trying to run officer over identified; facing slew of charges including attempted murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman who authorities said attempted to run over a CMPD officer with her vehicle outside a local beauty store, and was shot by police Thursday, has been identified.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Raynique Austin, 23, is currently in the hospital in stable condition. Once she has been released from the hospital, CMPD said she will be charged with attempted murder, five counts of hit-and-run, flee to elude arrest, and damage to property.

The officer responsible for firing his weapon at Austin has been identified as CMPD Officer Dustin Smith. He was hired on July 23, 2018 and is assigned as a patrol officer in the Westover Division.

Officer Smith has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. CMPD said this is standard policy whenever an officer discharges his or her weapon.

The shooting incident and subsequent chase shut down two areas of Charlotte on Thursday as police investigated. The call for help came in around 4 p.m. with shots fired in the 1200 block of Tyvola Road.

CMPD said the woman was shooting at the store owner of EC Beauty Supply. CMPD Officer Smith arrived to the scene on a dual sports motorbike. Officer Smith tried to stop the woman in the parking lot. CMPD said she tried to hit Officer Smith multiple times on his bike to get away.

“As he was running from the vehicle and the officer was left with no option other than to fire at the vehicle where he struck the female,” Chief Jennings said. “As well as she continued to drive, and a car chase ensued.”

CMPD officers chasing Austin caught up with her at Cedar Creek Lane, where she was taken into custody and transported to the hospital where she remains until released and officially charged.

In addition to the independent SBI investigation, CMPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau is conducting a parallel investigation to determine whether CMPD policies and procedures were followed during the incident.