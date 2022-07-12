CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An arrest has been made after two men were stabbed in the neck last weekend in uptown Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The violent incident occurred at 2:33 a.m. Saturday, July 9, in the 200 block of W. Trade Street.

CMPD officers were called to the area in response to an assault with a deadly weapon. As officers arrived at the scene, they found two men who had been stabbed in the neck area.

A total of three people were transported to the hospital for treatment, CMPD said.

The suspect, identified as Duval Hilton Pompey, 44, has been charged with simple assault and resist/delay/obstructing an officer, CMPD said.