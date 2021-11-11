CMPD: Teen armed with stolen rifle flees police in stolen vehicle, barricades himself in shed northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A teenager was arrested Wednesday night after he “terrorized the community” with a stolen firearm, fled from officers in a stolen vehicle and barricaded himself in a shed in northwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said an off-duty officer spotted a man wearing a bulletproof vest at a Shell gas station on Brookshire Boulevard. The officer said the man’s actions with a firearm troubled people in the area and were raising a public safety concern.

CMPD officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the man’s vehicle, but the driver fled the scene.

The driver crashed near the intersection of Glenwood Drive and South Hoskins Road, police said.

Four people attempted to flee the vehicle on foot, but three were quickly detained. Police said the fourth person fled the vehicle armed with a rifle.

While he ran from officers, authorities said he pointed the weapon at a nearby resident before running into a shed near the 4300 block of Tillman Road.

Patrol and SWAT officers set up a perimeter around the shed. Authorities convinced the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Jaquavian Caldwell, to surrender peacefully.

Investigators determined that the vehicle Caldwell was driving and the rifle he was carrying were both stolen.

Caldwell was charged with going armed to the terror of the public, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and assault by pointing a gun.

Police said the investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.