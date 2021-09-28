CMPD: Suspect identified in south Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have obtained arrest warrants against Marteicus Taylor for his participation in the murders of two people killed earlier this year.

Authorities said officers responded to the shooting near the 7500 block of Kings Ridge Drive in March 2021. The victims were 22-year-old Isaiah Jeremiah Doctor-Muhammad and 27-year-old Lee’Vantay Rankin.

Marteicus Taylor is currently in custody for unrelated charges in Tabor City, NC at the Tabor Correctional Institute. He will be served while in custody with warrants for 1st Degree Murder (Two Counts), Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Shooting Into an Occupied Vehicle, Assault with Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and Possession of a Firearm.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. You can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.