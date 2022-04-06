CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a 15-year-old on Wednesday for shooting and killing another 15-year-old.

The shooting happened in February of 2022.

It’s the latest incident in a growing trend of juveniles involved in gun violence.

Wednesday, just hours before the arrest, CMPD held a press conference to highlight the crime stats for the first quarter of 2022.

Crime has gone up 1%, according to the department, but teens with guns are causing major concerns.

“The concerning piece is the number of times are officers are encountering kids, 12, 13, 14, 15-years-old who are in possession of guns,” said CMPD Maj. Brian Foley.

So far this year, at least three juveniles have been shot and killed in Charlotte.

On April 1, a 14-year-old was charged with shooting and killing 17-year-old William Avery III.

In March, a 14-year-old was shot and killed. No suspect has been arrested in that killing.

“The question is, why do young people have these guns? How did they get them? Where did they get them? Why aren’t parents doing something? Why aren’t they checking their kid’s backpacks?” said Foley.

CMPD says one-way teens are getting their hands on guns is by stealing them from unlocked cars.

Foley estimated nearly half the cases he’s worked where a gun was stolen from a car and the car wasn’t locked.

There’s also a growing trend of kids getting caught in the crossfire of a shooting.

In March, a 10-year-old girl was shot while at a car wash when a man began shooting at the property.

“Kids should not have to go through life worrying; parents should not have to go through life worrying if their kids are outside playing, that they’re going to get shot,” said Foley. “It shouldn’t happen anywhere in the United States, let alone here in Charlotte.”