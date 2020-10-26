CMPD says 760 homes and cars have been shot into in 2020

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police says 760 homes and cars have been shot into so far this year, a 50 percent increase from last year.

In a news conference from Uptown headquarters, CMPD says just in the last seven days 20 homes have been shot into.

Charlotte has seen 98 homicides so far this year. It would be the first time the city has reported back-to-back years with over 100 homicides since records starting being kept in 1984.

LATEST HEADLINES