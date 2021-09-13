CMPD searching for suspect who assaulted South Blvd. Target employees

Crime and Public Safety

by: Joey Gill

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators need your help in locating a suspect that they say went into the Target on the 9500 block of South Boulevard and assaulted two employees.

According to CMPD, the unknown Black male suspect went into the store on Friday, Sept. 10 around 3:30 p.m. where the physical assault took place. Additional details regarding the suspect were not immediately provided by investigators.

If you were a witness to this crime or any other crime, or have any information that may aid investigators in locating a suspect, you’re asked to call the Charlotte Crime Stoppers tip line at (704) 334-1600 or submit a tip online by clicking here.

