CMPD searching for fugitive in cold hit-and-run case that left pedestrian dead

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Corey Brown would have turned 30-years-old Wednesday if he had not been hit by a car and left for dead on the side of the road.

On January 15, 2017, Brown was walking down Lawyers Road near Donnefield Drive during evening rush hour when he was struck. He was found dead on the sidewalk.

The driver took off and didn’t notify police.

“This case has gone cold, we’re looking for any leads possible, we do believe someone out there does have information about this crime, this incident happened around 6 p.m. during the day, so we believe that people were out and do have information about it,” said Detective Adrian Johnson from Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

The Brown family wants justice and closure. If you know anything about that night that can help, call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip here.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.