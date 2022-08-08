CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an assault that they said left the victim with serious injuries.

The assault happened on July 24 just before 9 a.m. in the rear parking lot of Harris Teeter in the 4400 block of Randolph Road, police said.

CMPD said the suspect vehicle is an older black four-door Honda Accord. The vehicle had a temporary paper tag and two UNC Carolina stickers on the left side of the trunk.

The suspect vehicle was said to be driven by a Black man, CMPD said. Anyone with information regarding this crime to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.