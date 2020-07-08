CMPD rules March homicide as justified

Charlotte police said on Wednesday that a homicide that occurred in March has been ruled as justified.

As of July 8, 2020, the city of Charlotte has seen 53 homicides. This time last year there were 58.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots near 3500 Burner Ave. in east Charlotte around 11:30 a.m. on March 1. Reyno Melgar, 47, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The case was reviewed by the District Attorney’s office along with detectives in the case and a decision was made to not bring forth charges.

