Police respond to separate incidents near each other in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a pair of incidents that occurred around the same time as each other and in the same area.

The first incident, a fatality involving a motor vehicle accident, occurred near 7232 University City Blvd. where a victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival. It is unclear at this time what led to the person’s death.

The second incident occurred on N. Tryon and was also an apparent motor vehicle accident, Medic said. One patient was transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that one of the accidents involved a pedestrian and FOX 46 is working to confirm that with authorities.

No other information was immediately available.