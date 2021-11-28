CMPD: Person found dead in west Charlotte home after domestic violence call

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed Saturday evening in west Charlotte following a domestic violence call, according to CMPD.

The deadly incident happened in the 4800 block of Sadler Road. CMPD said as officers arrived at the scene just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, they located one person who had been shot inside the house.

Officers attempted lifesaving efforts and treatment before Medic arrived at the scene. The person was pronounced dead by Medic. The person’s identity has not been released at this time.

No word yet on the circumstances that lead to this murder or if police have a suspect in custody.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information about this murder is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.