CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a west Charlotte shooting Monday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at the 3100 block of Avalon Avenue near Tuckaseegee Road around 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic rushed the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the initial investigation, a person of interest was contacted and is now being interviewed by detectives. They are not looking for additional suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.