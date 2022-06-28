CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was shot in the leg while responding to a disturbance in the NoDa area of Charlotte early Tuesday morning, police officials confirmed.
Police said officers were responding to a report of shots fired into an occupied dwelling in the 400 block of East 36 Street around 2:30 a.m.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
While on the scene, an officer was shot in the upper leg, officials said. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said there was no indication the officer returned fire.
CMPD said there is no suspect in custody.