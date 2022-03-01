CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are asking for help locating a man involved in an assault with a deadly weapon.

Rodney Funderburk is now wanted after being identified by detectives.

Officers say on Sept. 25, 2021, around 4 p.m., they responded to a call for service for the assault near the 1400 block of Ashley Road in the Freedom Division.

A citizen rushed the victim from the scene to Novant Main Medical Center.

After investigation, several conversations with witnesses on the scene, as well as conversations with the victim, they were able to identify Funderburk.