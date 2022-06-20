CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they’ve made an arrest in a road rage incident caught on camera, thanks to Queen City News reporting from June 2.

Civilian dashcam video shows a red Nissan and a green Dodge Charger speeding towards a group of school children and an adult crossing the street in front of Bradford Preparatory School. The drivers abruptly stop, narrowly missing the group. The driver of the Charger opens the door, closes it, and then speeds off again, nearly hitting the adult.

If it weren’t for the dashcam video showing the incident, police wouldn’t have been able to easily identify the drivers and make arrests.

“I’m actually getting a little flustered now just thinking about it because it was extremely scary,” said C. Adams, the adult who was almost hit. “I’m thankful for the people that submitted that dashcam video. I wanted to say thank you to them because without that, there would be no attention to this story.”

CMPD charged 19-year-old Escarlin Diaz with reckless driving. They say she was the driver of the red Nissan. CMPD Officer Ryan Lack says Diaz told them the driver of the Charger was chasing her during a road rage incident. She says the Charger even hit her car at one point.

Courtesy: CMPD

Police are still looking into what exactly happened.

“We got a message from our captain. She sent us the video that she saw online, or on the news,” said Officer Lack. “Obviously, it was very disturbing. Unfortunately, though, it’s something that we’ve been seeing more and more — aggressive driving and road rage seems to be more of a common thing around here.”

CMPD is still looking for the driver of the Charger. They say their investigation into the driver’s identity is harder due to temporary plates on the car.

Officers want to encourage the public to get their own dashcams like the one used to capture this incident. Not only do they help law enforcement investigate crimes, but they can also help in the event of car accidents or insurance claims.

“In this case, having the video was so critical because the plate matched the car. And as I started going through my citation books and notes, it dawned on me that I had written that same person a traffic ticket a few days prior,” said CMPD officer Michael Homan.