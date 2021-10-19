CMPD makes arrest in 1989 break-in and sexual assault cold case

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested a 56-year-old man for breaking into a Simmons Street home 32 years ago and raping a then 19-year-old girl.

According to investigators, Johnny Evans Jr. was identified as the suspect through a DNA match. Investigators say during the early morning hours of August 27, 1989, Evans broke into the home, sexually assaulted the girl, and ransacked the home before leaving.

The female victim called 911 and was treated at the hospital where DNA evidence was collected. The DNA was initially tested in 1990.

Evans was charged with first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree rape. He was located and arrested Monday without incident.

The investigation into the case is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this case or other cases is asked to call 911 or leave the information anonymously with the CMPD Crime Stoppers tip line at (704) 334-1600 or click here.