Driver charged after passenger dies in crash, CMPD says

The driver of a vehicle that lost control of his car resulting in the death of a passenger has been arrested, police say.

Officers responded to calls regarding a multi-vehicle crash near 4000 Statesville Road last Monday around 7:30 a.m.

Comfort Keyermaa, 41, was found suffering from injuries and transported to Atrium Main where she was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation showed that Keyermaa was a passenger in a car being driven by Philip Agyeman, 55, who lost control of his vehicle and slammed into another vehicle. Excessive speed and reckless driving were determined to be contributing factors and involuntary manslaughter charges were filed against Agyeman. Agyeman was released from the hospital and was then arrested, CMPD said on Wednesday.

This remains an active investigation.

