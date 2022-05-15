CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An 18-year-old was shot multiple times and killed in southeast Charlotte Sunday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the homicide occurred in the 900 block of N. Wendover Road near Grayson Park.

Officers responded to a call to assist Medic around 8:39 p.m. where they found a man, identified as Jaavion Blackmon, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, CMPD said.

Police have not released information about a motive or possible suspects.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS to speak to a detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.