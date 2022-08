Paramedics say they rushed a gunshot wound victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.(Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are investigating a southeast Charlotte homicide Monday evening, according to CMPD.

The incident happened on the 3800 block of Marvin Road near North Wendover Road.

Homicide Investigation in the Providence Patrol Division https://t.co/rXGcEafzm2 — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 23, 2022

Details are extremely limited; this story will be updated as they are received.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.