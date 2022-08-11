CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is dead in northwest Charlotte Thursday, and CMPD is investigating.

The case was originally ruled a homicide but was changed to a ‘death investigation’ by police around 5:15 p.m.

Homicide Investigation in the Metro Division https://t.co/IANgv6YMkY — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 11, 2022

The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard near Burbank Drive.

Upon arrival, police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital by Medic where he was pronounced deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation, and as additional information develops, CMPD will release it.