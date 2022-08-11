CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is dead in northwest Charlotte Thursday, and CMPD is investigating.
The case was originally ruled a homicide but was changed to a ‘death investigation’ by police around 5:15 p.m.
The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard near Burbank Drive.
Upon arrival, police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to the hospital by Medic where he was pronounced deceased.
This is an ongoing investigation, and as additional information develops, CMPD will release it.
This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.