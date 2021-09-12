CMPD investigating homicide in South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in the 3900 block of Manchester Drive.

Officers responded to Pressley Road neighborhood park for a welfare check at 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

When they got there, they say they found a man dead.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation while Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives of the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team, CMPD’s Operations Command, Medic and CFD also responded to the scene.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Savelle is the lead detective assigned to this case. You can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

