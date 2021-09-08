1 killed, 1 seriously injured in west Charlotte shooting, investigation underway near Walmart parking lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte Wednesday, spanning two crime scenes, including a Walmart parking lot.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, CMPD officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the parking lot of a local Walmart in the 3200 block of Wilkinson Blvd.

As officers got to the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Atrium Health Main where he died from his injuries, CMPD said.

Detectives determined the man was most likely shot in the 1700 block of West Blvd. before being found near the Walmart parking lot. A second person, who was also shot, has sustained life-threatening injuries.

FOX 46 crews observed outside the Walmart a vehicle with a window that appears to have been shot out.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.