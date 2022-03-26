CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CMPD hosted its annual Cops, Cars & Kids event today at the CMPD training academy.

Chief Johnny Jennings says one of their main reasons for holding the event was to get young kids interested in being in law enforcement. Chief Jennings says right now recruiting is going well. He was hoping to use today’s event to garner more interest in being in a dark blue uniform.

While the event was going on, young people got to speak with several CMPD officers about their life and job. He says it’s not as easy as it used to be to find and retain police officers.

“It’s not a profession that a lot of people are lined up out the door to get into,” Jennings said.

Jennings says it’s not as easy as it once was to get police officers but he’s trying to change that.

They’re specifically working on making diversity an important part of expanding the department.

“We want to mirror what the community looks like. When we start looking at the African American and Latino population within Charlotte, we’re only about half of that within our agency,” he said.

The US Census Bureau says as of July 2021 there are over 1.1 million people in Mecklenburg County.

Over 57 percent are white, followed by 33% Black people and just under 14 percent Hispanic. He says they’re making progress by hiring more Latino officers over the past few years but they still have a lot of work to do.

“A lot of that you have to get out into the community, you also have to get on their media outlets, particularly we’ve been doing a lot with the Latino radio stations, a lot of Latino news outlets as well and even some of our paperwork that we get out and some of our newsletters and things we do it also in Spanish as well as English. And then also looking at the African American community, we have to got to get into the colleges as well, the HBCUs that we’ve been building relationships with… And I think that’s important to be able to bring people in to recruit and also to retain here within the police department,” he continued.

Jennings is proud of their college internship which he says they’ve practically doubled almost every year.

They’ve been able to hire numerous officers from that program.

He says that shows them the department can expand that because they’re getting a lot of value out of it.