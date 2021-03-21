CMPD had a busy morning responding to unrelated shootings near Uptown

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Local police responded to a pair of unrelated shootings that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Officials responded to the first report of shots being fired around 3 a.m. on Sunday near 200 South Kings Drive nearby the Target just outside of Uptown. Detectives learned that a female victim was assaulted by a known suspect. The suspect, who was later identified as Daniel Atkins, 26, had a gun and is also a convicted felon.

Ultimately, detectives were able to arrest Atkins, who now faces multiple charges including felony possession of a firearm and assault.

The second incident occurred around 5 a.m. on Sunday near 2400 Greenland Ave., just west of Uptown near Wilkson. CMPD officers responded to calls regarding a shooting and a victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time.

Both cases remain actives.