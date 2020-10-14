CMPD discusses recent string of homicides

CMPD is providing an update on its recent string of homicides in the Queen City.

The update will be made during the department’s weekly news conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Following three homicides within an 11-hour window Monday into Tuesday, Charlotte has now seen 98 in 2020.

Last week, CMPD chief Johnny Jennings said the department had received a record number of tips so far this year and that violent crime was up from last year.

