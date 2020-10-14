CMPD discusses recent string of homicides

Crime and Public Safety
Posted: / Updated:

CMPD is providing an update on its recent string of homicides in the Queen City.

The update will be made during the department’s weekly news conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Following three homicides within an 11-hour window Monday into Tuesday, Charlotte has now seen 98 in 2020.

RELATED: Police investigating third Charlotte homicide in 12-hour span

Last week, CMPD chief Johnny Jennings said the department had received a record number of tips so far this year and that violent crime was up from last year.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral