CMPD detectives searching for possibly endangered 18-year-old in kidnapping case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Detectives with the Charlotte Mecklenburg’s Homicide Unit and Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in a kidnapping case in Charlotte.

On June 9 around 11:19 a.m., police were called for a domestic disturbance involving 18-year-old female, Jada Lanise Latimer.

Latimer was involved in an altercation with a male known to her and she hasn’t been located since. Officers believe she may be in immediate danger.

Detectives identified 22-year-old Christopher Bailey as the suspect and warrants have been issued for his arrest for 1st degree kidnapping assault on a female.

Latimer was last seen wearing dark-colored pants and a t-shirt. Bailey was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt on his head.

This is investigation that is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to call 911 immediately. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.