CMPD chief says officer was left with no choice other than to use deadly force

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The shooting and chase shut down two areas of the city as police investigated.

The call for help came in just after 4p on Thursday afternoon with shots fired in the 1200 block of Tyvola Road.

“Disturbance inside the store as well as some shots were fired by this female outside of the store,” said CMPD chief Johnny Jennings.

Police say the woman was shooting at the store owner of EC Beauty Supply. The first officer arrived on a dual sports motorbike. He tried to stop the woman in the parking lot, but she wasn’t stopping. CMPD says she tried to hit the officer to get away

“As he was running from the vehicle and the officer was left with no option other than to fire at the vehicle where he struck the female,” added Jennings. “As well as she continued to drive, and a car chase ensued.”

Officers chasing the woman caught up with her at Cedar Creek Lane, and when they took the woman into custody, they noticed she had several gunshot wounds.

“I do pray that this female is going to be okay and get whatever help she needs. However, our officer was in a very dangerous situation and by the grace of God he was not injured or killed during this encounter.”

Investigators remained on the scene well into the night and for hours that motorbike sat in the middle of Tyvola Road. No officers were hurt, and the investigation is ongoing

“We do have video evidence that supports all accounts that I just told you,” said Jennings. “I was able to review that video.”