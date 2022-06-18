CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CMPD officers faced off against members of the Charlotte Latino community during a softball game on Saturday.

Officer and organizer Ricardo Adames say the purpose of the game was to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the Latino community.

“Due to the Latino community, they basically are afraid to reach out to us because most of them don’t know English. They don’t know that we have resources that can help them out,” he said.

He says sometimes they’re afraid to call 911 because of the language barrier.

The game was to showcase the Latino officers on the force and let them know there’s help available for them.

“We want to cut down on crime, we want the community to be more engaged with us, we want to build trust, we want them to be comfortable when talking to us,” Adames said. “Let’s say something happens, we want them to call us and say hey this is going on in my area, in my community, in my street, next door, this is happening, help me out. What can I do?”

Chief Jennings says minority communities only reflect a small part of the department and he wants to mirror what the community looks like.

They are working to get on more Latino media outlets like radio stations and they’re making sure that even things like flyers are in Spanish and in English.