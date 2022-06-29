CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Originally, the media was prohibited from the Active Shooter meeting, according to the CMPD public information office.

When QCN arrived, cameras were stopped in the hall of Hickory Grove Baptist Church before even arriving.

QCN crews were told the media was only allowed to shoot the first ten minutes of the two-hour presentation or the last ten — even though it’s the same program that’s been done for the past six years.

“Obviously, in light of what’s been happening throughout this country we felt the need to make sure that people in the public we could have them come out and come,” said Johnathan Frisk, an officer with the CMPD crime prevention unit.

The issue is a public meeting, where those sworn to protect and serve limit access to inform others not attending.

Hickory Grove executive pastor, Steve Adams, said the limited access by the church is at the advice of CMPD.

People of all ages and races listened intently and recognized the danger of active shooters.

If a person with a plan to carry out an active shooting scenario was in the room, cameras with limited access might never know.

QCN asked Frisk if a person could be planning an active shooting or something else.

“So, an entity that informs the public is allowed to record for 20 minutes, but someone else who could be watching tactics for this is allowed to go in and be there for two hours; how do you justify that?”

“I don’t think we are going to speak on that right now,” replied Frisk.

People did learn, we can’t show you how much, but even CMPD knows an active shooting situation can happen at any time, and something needs to be done.

“People are kind of on edge; people are worried,” said Frisk. “I think everyone, when they have that fear, people kind of want some extra level of security.”

All media in attendance were referred to the CMPD public information office for further explanation.

A representative from the department and/or Chief Jennings did not attend the meeting.