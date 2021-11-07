CMPD: 17-year-old dies after shooting in University City area

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Detectives with Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the University area.

It happened around 12:30 A.M. on Saturday, November 6. Police say the victim, 17-year-old Juan Ramirez, was riding in a car along North Tryon Street and WT Harris Boulevard when he was shot.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if a suspect has been identified.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. You can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.