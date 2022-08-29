BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Evidence found in a stolen truck has led to an arrest and charges in a case from 2021, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 7, Burlington officers found an abandoned truck on Hanford Road.

Investigators say that the truck had been stolen the day before, July 6, from an address on Garret Road in southwest Alamance County. A rifle that was stolen from the Garret Road address was also found inside of the truck.

Investigators say they also found additional evidence inside the truck, including forensic evidence, that identified Steven Clay Eastwood, 37, of Liberty, as the suspect.

As the investigation continued, Eastwood was also identified as the suspect in the breaking and entering of a residence on Garret Road that occurred in December 2021.

Eastwood was taken into custody on Friday and charged in both cases.

He is currently being charged with the following:

Two counts of felony breaking and entering of a residence

Five counts of felony larceny of a firearm

Two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a felon

One count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle

Eastwood was given a $100,000 secured bond.