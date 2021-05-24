Closing in: Officers tighten perimeter in search for wanted murder suspect Tyler Terry

A force of around 200 officers are concentrating their efforts in the area of Highway 9 and Richburg Road.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The manhunt in Chester County for a man accused of four murders in two states continued into its seventh day Monday, as officers tightened their perimeter around an area they believe he is hiding.

A force of around 300 officers are concentrating their efforts in the area of Highway 9 and Richburg Road near where 26-year-old Tyler Terry was seen in the woods around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

WANTED – Tyler Terry

Officials said they do not believe the suspect has had anything to eat or drink in several days.

“Everything in this area is pretty much thick terrain (so) it’s definitely easy for someone to make a few moves and slip away or try to hide,” Suskin said.

Authorities are continue to encourage anyone who lives near the Old Richburg Road area to be on the lookout for anything suspicious and to lock their doors and remove firearms from their vehicles.

Terry has been on the run since late Monday night when he and Adrienne Simpson fled a traffic stop in Chester County. The high-speed chase ended in a crash near Lewisville High School. Simpson, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested. Terry escaped.

On Wednesday, authorities charged Terry with the murder of Thomas Hardin who was found dead on May 2 on Lowry Row in York.

Detectives said they have “credible evidence” linking Terry to the homicide. Simpson has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Authorities said they are also working to link Terry and Simpson to other violent crimes in the area, including shootings at Elrich Street and at Taco Bell on JA Cochran Bypass.

Officials said Thursday that a body found in a ditch in Chester County had been identified as 33-year-old Eugene O’Brien Simpson, the husband of Adrienne Simpson. Mr. Simpson had been missing since May 2, officials said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Also on Thursday, police in St. Louis County, Missouri accused Terry of speeding away from two deadly shootings in St. Louis. Police said new surveillance video out of St. Louis shows the car Terry made his escape in after shooting a man and woman just one hour apart.

The crimes in St. Louis happened on Saturday night, May 15, prompting more than three dozen investigators to work around the clock to find the killers.

The first break in the case came when ballistics in both murders matched up. The victims were a St. Louis doctor who was gunned down leaving a trendy suburban restaurant. An hour before, an elderly couple had been targeted as they drove home from a night out. The husband injured by the gunfire, his 70-year-old wife dead.

Surveillance video was recovered and lead police to a silver SUV used in both crimes. More police work tracked the suspects to a St. Louis area hotel. By the time police descended on the hotel, they were gone, driving back east towards the Carolinas.

“This modern-day version of Bonnie and Clyde do several violent crimes in South Carolina and travel across the country. What they did between South Carolina and Missouri we don’t know yet. That’s a part of what they are going to be checking on, and obviously, South Carolina and every state in between,” an investigator with St. Louis Police said.

As authorities continue to focus tighten their hunt for Terry, Highway 9 will be open with only one lane going eastbound. Richburg Road is only open to local traffic between Beaver Dam Road and Highway 9 for the “foreseeable future.”