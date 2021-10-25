Cleveland County traffic stop leads to discovery of $176K worth of meth

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Cleveland County resulted in the discovery of $176,000 worth of methamphetamine.

According to Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop occurred on October 22, when a K9 unit located approximately five kilograms or 11.2 pounds worth of methamphetamine in a car occupied by 42-year-old Luviana Ramirez Moreno and 39-year-old Jonathan Lugo Valdez, both of Grayson, Ga.

Source: Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office

Both Moreno and Valdez were transported to Cleveland County Detention Center where they are being held without bond on two counts of trafficking methamphetamine.

Since the beginning of October, Cleveland County investigators have reportedly seized 37 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of nearly $600,000.