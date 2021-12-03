Clear backpacks just one of the latest moves to improve safety in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district says the latest move is part of an all-hands-on-deck approach to deal with the recent uptick in violence at local schools.

In a letter to parents, CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said the tragic shooting in Michigan is disturbing and hits close to home as we see increased fights in schools and more guns on our campuses.

“I can’t even believe that safety at schools has become something that is such an issue these days,” Jennifer Yu said, who has a daughter in the CMS system.

Just this week, there was a gun found in the backpack of a student at Harding high school, a fight broke out at Chambers high school, and according to CMPD a fight at Harding high led to a person using pepper spray, but the school said there were no life-threatening injuries.

“It’s scary,” added Yu. “It’s not what you want your school experience to be. I never had that when I was going to school.”

These are not the only incidents, drawing criticism of the district. Winston writes the district is looking at possible short and long-term solutions. One measure will be having high school students carry clear backpacks. CMS has ordered them, but the delivery is delayed until February 2022.

“I know some people may have a differing opinion as far as the privacy or whatever,” Ty Ussery said, after he read the letter. “But I think that kind of comes along with the turf when you are dealing with trying to get something like that under control.”

CMS is also establishing a tool for middle school and high school students to report anonymously, even though the district hasn’t clarified reporting what. Winston writes they have also doubled the number of random safety screenings at secondary schools.

“Where we are at in the world right now is a little bit scary,” added Yu. “And if it protects people, students, and children. Is it a bad thing?”

The district is also looking at more community programs, and the letter says the district has spoken with companies regarding metal detectors to determine the next steps. The letter closes by saying there’s more work to do and addressing this crisis is a top priority.