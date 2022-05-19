LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Investigators seized 15 grams of fentanyl and other drugs from a Lincolnton man after a month-long investigation sparked by citizen complaints, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said narcotics investigators conducted hours of surveillance that ended when officers saw what they said they recognized as a drug sale in the parking lot of a grocery store on West Highway NC 27 on Wednesday.

Investigators took the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Stanley Edwards, into custody and seized 15 grams of fentanyl, three and a half grams of crack cocaine, 25 grams of marijuana and $3,229 in cash.

Edwards was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl by possession and transport, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule I, felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was issued a $100,000 secured bond.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said it encourages community members to report drug activity by calling the Drug Tip Line at 704-736-8606, Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.