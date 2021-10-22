China Grove man one of 12 arrested in Tennessee human trafficking sting

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A China Grove man is one of 12 men who have been arrested for seeking illicit sex from minors following a two-day undercover operation, according to the TBI Human Trafficking Unit.

Over a two-day period beginning Wednesday, Oct. 13, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking, authorities placed several decoy ads on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.

The focus of the operation was to identify people seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.

As a result of the undercover operation, agents arrested 12 men, the TBI said. A 32-year-old man from China Grove, North Carolina was one of 12 men charged in this sting.

Terrance Deshun Becton (DOB 10/31/1993), Mason: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude, Simple Possession/ Casual Exchange.

Edilberto Nataren-Aguilar (DOB 02/27/1989), Murfreesboro: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude.

Colin Patrick Hamilton (DOB 01/17/1995), Tullahoma: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude.

Javier Urbina Leija (DOB 11/14/1989), Smyrna: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude.

Alasfour Abdullah Hassan (DOB 07/23/1999), Murfreesboro: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude.

John Darrell Schulze (DOB 07/20/1962), Murfreesboro: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude.

Garrett Robert Zabloudil (DOB 08/03/1980), China Grove, NC: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude.

Edward Pope (DOB 05/12/1989), Murfreesboro: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude.

Lucas Javier Diaz-Hernandez (DOB 04/13/1998), Murfreesboro: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude.

Francisco Ruiz-Diaz (DOB 12/07/1991), Murfreesboro: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude.

Michael Lee Sovern (DOB 07/21/2001), Smithville: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude.

William DeJesus Morales-Garcia (DOB 10/16/1975), Murfreesboro: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.