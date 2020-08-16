CMPD says another child suffered a gunshot wound; 3rd in 5 days

A troubling trend of kids and guns continued Sunday afternoon as Charlotte police found a child shot just north of Uptown in the Druid Hills section.
Officers responded to calls regarding a gunshot victim near 1000 Rodney Ave. A child was located suffering from a gunshot wound and treated for what was initially thought to be life-threatening injuries, Medic said.
The child, whose age has not been released, was transported by Medic to the hospital with serious injuries that are believed to now be non-life-threatening.
It is unclear at this time if this was a self-inflicted wound, or how it happened.
CMPD did say they are not searching for any suspects. This remains an active investigation.
This is the third child who suffered a gunshot wound in five days in the Charlotte area.
On Saturday a two-year-old boy suffered a fatal self-inflicted wound after picking up one of his father’s guns. The father is facing manslaughter charges and has been arrested.
On Wednesday a different two-year-old boy suffered serious injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding an unsecured gun at a home he was visiting on Camp Greene Street off Freedom Drive.
