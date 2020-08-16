CMPD says another child suffered a gunshot wound; 3rd in 5 days

Crime and Public Safety
Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

A troubling trend of kids and guns continued Sunday afternoon as Charlotte police found a child shot just north of Uptown in the Druid Hills section.

Officers responded to calls regarding a gunshot victim near 1000 Rodney Ave. A child was located suffering from a gunshot wound and treated for what was initially thought to be life-threatening injuries, Medic said.

The child, whose age has not been released, was transported by Medic to the hospital with serious injuries that are believed to now be non-life-threatening.

It is unclear at this time if this was a self-inflicted wound, or how it happened.

CMPD did say they are not searching for any suspects. This remains an active investigation.

This is the third child who suffered a gunshot wound in five days in the Charlotte area.

On Saturday a two-year-old boy suffered a fatal self-inflicted wound after picking up one of his father’s guns. The father is facing manslaughter charges and has been arrested.

On Wednesday a different two-year-old boy suffered serious injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding an unsecured gun at a home he was visiting on Camp Greene Street off Freedom Drive.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral