CMPD says another child suffered a gunshot wound; 3rd in 5 days

A troubling trend of kids and guns continued Sunday afternoon as Charlotte police found a child shot just north of Uptown in the Druid Hills section.

Officers responded to calls regarding a gunshot victim near 1000 Rodney Ave. A child was located suffering from a gunshot wound and treated for what was initially thought to be life-threatening injuries, Medic said.

The child, whose age has not been released, was transported by Medic to the hospital with serious injuries that are believed to now be non-life-threatening.

LOCK UP YOUR GUNS! It’s not only responsible, but it’s also the law to keep them from being accessed by children. In just five days, two 2-year-olds and a 7-year-old have been shot because a gun was left unsecured. Do your part to protect children. #lockyourguns pic.twitter.com/z2UYk5IqxX — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 16, 2020

It is unclear at this time if this was a self-inflicted wound, or how it happened.

CMPD did say they are not searching for any suspects. This remains an active investigation.

This is the third child who suffered a gunshot wound in five days in the Charlotte area.

On Saturday a two-year-old boy suffered a fatal self-inflicted wound after picking up one of his father’s guns. The father is facing manslaughter charges and has been arrested.

On Wednesday a different two-year-old boy suffered serious injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding an unsecured gun at a home he was visiting on Camp Greene Street off Freedom Drive.

