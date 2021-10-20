Child struck by car, killed after getting off school bus in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A child was hit by a car after getting off the school bus on Wednesday afternoon in Cabarrus County.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Mount Pleasant Road North. According to Cabarrus County School Board Chair Holly Grimsley, the child was a student at Mount Pleasant Elementary School.

EMS confirmed that the child was taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus Medical Center. It was there that the child reportedly died.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, and Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with traffic control.

Cabarrus County Schools will have a crisis response team on-site at the school in the morning.

No other details were immediately provided to FOX 46.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 46 and FOX46.com for updates.