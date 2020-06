A Statesville man is facing charges for child sexual exploitation, authorities say.

Iredell sheriff’s received a tip in March from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about a man possibly in possession of child porn.

Interviews led detectives to Statesville resident Michael Hawkins, 65, and he was arrested at his residence on Friday. Hawkins faces multiple charges including sexual exploitation of a minor.

