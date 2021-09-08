Child shot, killed after 80+ rounds fired at northwest Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A child was killed late Tuesday night after more than 80 bullets were fired toward a northwest Charlotte home, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 2400 block of Richard Rozzelle Drive around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said a child under the age of 5-years-old was found with a gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators said multiple vehicles targeted the home, firing more than 80 rounds toward the house.

CMPD officers are continuing to canvas the neighborhood to see if other houses were struck by gunfire.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-432-TIPS to speak with a detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.