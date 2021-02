CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A child was grazed by a bullet fired into a home in northeast Charlotte Thursday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials said the shooting happened around 10:59 p.m. at a home near the 1900 block of Nigel Court.

Police said an unknown person fired into the home where a mother and child were living. The child was grazed by a bullet in his bedroom.

