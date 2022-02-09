Child, 2 adults shot inside vehicle off interstate in Orange County, sheriff’s office says

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was among three people shot while inside a vehicle just off the interstate in Orange County on Wednesday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to CBS 17 that calls regarding a shooting into a vehicle came in just after 7:50 a.m. in the area of Industrial Drive, which is off where Interstate 40 turns into Interstate 85 just outside Mebane.

According to authorities, three victims showed up at UNC Hospitals Hillsborough Campus in a vehicle riddled with bullets and with a smoking engine to seek treatment for gunshot wounds. The ages of the victims are not known at this time, but one of the victims is confirmed to be a child.

Mebane police have blocked off Industrial Drive as they investigate an early-morning shooting on Wednesday (Crystal Price).

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred just off I-40/I-85 in Mebane (Crystal Price/CBS 17)

The sheriff’s office said two of the three victims have since been transported to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. All three victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

It’s not known at this time what led up to the shooting but investigators are searching for businesses near where the shooting occurred to see if anyone has surveillance footage of the shooting.

The investigation has so far revealed that the shooting was likely not a road rage incident and officials do not believe it was random.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and will provide more information as it develops.