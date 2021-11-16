Chester mom faces murder charge after 11-month-old dies of fentanyl overdose

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Inside a home on Elizabeth Drive in Chester, there’s a big question on what happened in there that led to an 11-month-old’s death.

The child died of a fentanyl overdose, but Chester County deputies are not saying yet how the child became exposed to it, though the child’s mother and grandmother are facing charges related to the death.

Deputies said the incident happened on October 30. According to an incident report on the case, Sharon Jordan told deputies that she left her grandchild, who she had custody of, with the child’s mother, Joyce Stover, who did not have custody of her child, for around 30 minutes.

Upon returning home, Jordan told deputies that the child was playing on the floor while Stover appeared to be “nodding out”. The child was taken to a crib and reportedly appeared to be acting normal. Less than an hour later, Jordan said she heard Stover scream and ran to the baby’s room, where the child was found unresponsive.

Deputies said they noticed a box and two used cartridges of Narcan, a drug that can be used to reverse an opioid overdose, in the crib when they arrived.

According to a background check, Stover has a history of arrests in York, Lancaster, and Chester Counties. The incident report from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said Jordan told deputies that Stover had a history of using heroin, oxycodone, and fentanyl.

The incident report or warrants do not indicate how the child was exposed to fentanyl.

“I’m not exactly sure if they knew what happened in that moment,” said Grant Suskin with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. “If the grandmother was gone, and the mother had been unattentive at the time.”

Cases like this, while tragic, have also given pause to local drug treatment centers. The Hazel Pittman Center, located in Chester, said this case is a reminder of the opioid problem in the county, and the need to address the potential of abuse and exposure head-on, whether accidental, intentional, or otherwise, and without stigma.

“Our patients, concerned family members from the community can come in here,” said Kristen Gibson, the center’s Treatment Director. “We don’t need a name, we don’t need to know who it’s for, and no questions asked, they walk out of here with Narcan.”

Stover faces homicide by child abuse charge. Jordan faces a charge of unlawful neglect.