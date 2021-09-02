Chester man sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for sexually abusing multiple children in his care

CHESTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Chester man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years, to run consecutive, in the South Carolina Dept. of Corrections for sexually abusing multiple children, according to the Office of the Sixth Circuit Solicitor in Lancaster.

The sentence was imposed Thursday after a jury returned a verdict of guilty on multiple sex charges against children including, criminal sexual conduct with a minor and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Corlew was charged with multiple child sexual assault charges on September 16, 2019. Authorities said he was living in Chester in August 2019 when an investigation began based on allegations that he was sexually abusing children who resided in his care over a period of several months starting around December 2018.

After the report of abuse was made, the Chester City Police Department began an investigation that led to his arrest along with his codefendant, Sarah Lacy. Lacy’s charges are still pending.

The child victims testified at the trial regarding the abuse they suffered at the hands of Corlew. Corlew is a registered sex offender for a crime he committed in Pender County, N.C. in 2008, authorities said.