Chester County supervisor indicted on public corruption, narcotics charges

Chester County Supervisor Kenneth Stuart was indicted for public corruption and narcotics charges related to methamphetamines, the South Carolina Attorney General said.

Stuart, who has served as the Chester County Supervisor since March of 2015 and was reelected to in 2018, faces indictments in Chester County and York County.

In Chester County, Stuart was charged with conspiracy, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and common law misconduct in office. He could face up to 5 years in prison for conspiracy, up to 15 years for distribution of meth and up to 10 years for common law misconduct.

In York County, Stuart was charged with trafficking methamphetamine 10 grams or more which comes with a penalty of three to ten years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

The attorney general said Stuart was also charged Thursday for trafficking methamphetamines 400 grams or more, a crime punishable by 25 to 30 years in prison and a $200,000 fine.

Kenneth Stuart is scheduled to have a bond hearing Friday morning at 10 a.m.

