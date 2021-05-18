Chester County community told to lock doors as manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

LEWISVILLE, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Deputies are telling residents in a Chester County community to lock their doors as authorities search for a suspect who fired shots at deputies during a police chase.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull a driver over around 11 p.m. Monday night near the Bojangles at Edgeland Road and Highway 9 in Richburg.

Officials said the driver refused to stop and a police chase began. The driver fired multiple shots at deputies, hitting at least two CCSO vehicles.

The driver took Highway 9 into Chester and then Highway 72 into York County before turning on Highway 901 and returning to Chester County. The car crashed on Hwy 9 between Sload Road and Lewisville High School.

Deputies are still searching for an armed and dangerous man in the woods in the area. Officials called it an “active and dangerous scene” and told residents to lock their doors and call 911 if they spot any suspicious activity.

Chester County Schools will open on a two-hour delay as the manhunt continues into Tuesday morning.

One female was taken into custody, but officials have not provided information to her relationship to the chase.