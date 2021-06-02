CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake police lieutenant has been arrested and charged with several offenses, including rape and stalking, in connection with a complaint filed earlier this year.

Sean Maddox, 41, is charged with abduction with the intent to defile, rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of threatening bodily harm, and two counts of stalking.

The Chesapeake Police Ethics and Conduct Unit received a complaint earlier this year alleging Maddox had “engaged in criminal activity,” the department said in a news release Tuesday.

After an investigation, the Criminal Investigations Section determined there was probable cause to charge Maddox in connection with the complaint.

Maddox was arrested Tuesday and arraigned on Wednesday. He’s being held in jail without bond.

The alleged incidents happened during an apparent affair, court documents show. The victim ended a relationship with Maddox on April 10, according to the documents.

On May 3, the victim received text messages from Maddox’s phone that said “you have no idea how hard I had to try to control myself and not do bad things.” When the victim asked for clarity on what he meant by “bad things,” Maddox responded “To. You … a lot of things. Hurt. You … keep your head on a swivel.”

Maddox arraigned today and remains in jail without bond. Attorney review set for Friday. Wife also works for Ches. Police. According to friends and neighbors. He lived in home with wife and two children. @WAVY_News — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) June 2, 2021

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Maddox has been employed by Chesapeake police since February 2009, and is now on leave. He worked out of the headquarters building on Albemarle Drive. Maddox’s wife also works with Chesapeake police, friends and neighbors told WAVY’s Andy Fox. Maddox lived with his wife and two children.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.