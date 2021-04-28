Cherryville mother charged in death of 3-year-old daughter

Crime and Public Safety
Posted: / Updated:

Jenna Michelle Melton (courtesy of the Cherryville Police Department)

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 NFL DRAFT!
April 29 2021 08:00 pm

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A mother in Gaston County was arrested Tuesday for her involvement in the death of her 3-year-old daughter in January, according to the Cherryville Police Department.

Officials said 26-year-old Jenna Michelle Melton was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of her daughter, Anna Lee Tadych on January 5.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Melton is being held on no bond at the Gaston County Detention Center.

 Authorities did not release any information regarding the circumstances of the child’s death.

The case is still under investigation, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories